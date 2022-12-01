Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

V stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.22. 73,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.47. The company has a market capitalization of $407.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.