Vivo Capital LLC Grows Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,951 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises approximately 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 481.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.92. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $77.42.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

