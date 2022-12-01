Vivo Capital LLC Sells 476,363 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Vivo Capital LLC cut its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,363 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences accounts for 20.0% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 6.92% of Harmony Biosciences worth $199,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,535. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,271 shares of company stock worth $33,200,674. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

