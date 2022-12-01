Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €281.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €281.00 ($289.69) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($164.95) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($242.27) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($164.95) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €139.90 ($144.23) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a 52-week high of €195.14 ($201.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

