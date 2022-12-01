VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded down 39.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. VRES has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $598.57 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00004377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,161.27 or 0.99998106 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00245842 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003646 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.24977467 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

