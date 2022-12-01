Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuit by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $407.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.81. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

