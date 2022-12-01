Wade G W & Inc. Makes New $502,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.