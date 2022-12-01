Wade G W & Inc. Sells 916 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $833,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $299.27. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

