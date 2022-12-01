Walken 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.21 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Walken has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

