Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,140. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

