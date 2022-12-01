Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $184,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 122.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.