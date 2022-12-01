WazirX Achieves Market Cap of $66.56 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $66.56 million and $3.84 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

