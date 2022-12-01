Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.68

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.68 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 8134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $24,015,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $23,426,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 274.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,941 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,567.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,789 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

