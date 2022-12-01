WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

