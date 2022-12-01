WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

