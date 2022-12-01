Wedbush Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $299.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

