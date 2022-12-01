Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lifeway Foods (LWAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) recently:
- 11/29/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – Lifeway Foods was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/13/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.3 %
LWAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods
In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
