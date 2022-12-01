Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lifeway Foods (LWAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) recently:

11/29/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Lifeway Foods was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

LWAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

