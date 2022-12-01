Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:
- 12/1/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/24/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 11/23/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/17/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 11/16/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/14/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research to $168.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $180.00.
- 11/7/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 11/5/2022 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/3/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/24/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/19/2022 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/17/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $201.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/11/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.85. 1,376,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,659,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
