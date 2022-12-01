Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/24/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/23/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/17/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/16/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/14/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research to $168.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $180.00.

11/7/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/5/2022 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/24/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/19/2022 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/17/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $201.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.85. 1,376,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,659,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.