Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

