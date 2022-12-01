Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $34.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

