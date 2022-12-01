Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.11.
TC Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.36. 2,510,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$54.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.44.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
