Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 446,034 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.65% of Nucor worth $180,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $149.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.