Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 92,194 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,380,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $140,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

