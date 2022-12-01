Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $198,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $149.11 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.