Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.47% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $149,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $265.00.

