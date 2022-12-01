Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $140.74 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,380,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $140,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

