Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $142,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after buying an additional 1,534,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

