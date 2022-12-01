Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,264,745 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.41% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $175,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 411,463 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

