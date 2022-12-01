Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,216 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $163,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.