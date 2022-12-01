Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 117,957 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 117,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of EOG Resources worth $209,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

EOG stock opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

