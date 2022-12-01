Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 220,399 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.72% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $141,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after purchasing an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

