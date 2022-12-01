Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 32,846 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,846 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $156,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

