Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 386,163 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 386,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $189,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $11,857,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,898,777 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after purchasing an additional 113,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.