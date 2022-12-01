Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to Overweight

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $238.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $260.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.81. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $334.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennox International Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

