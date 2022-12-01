Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to Overweight

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $238.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $260.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.81. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $334.78.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
