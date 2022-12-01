West Michigan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 278,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $276.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

