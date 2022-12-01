West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1,447.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 9,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

