West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.79. The company had a trading volume of 101,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.