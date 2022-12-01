West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Schubert & Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 245,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

