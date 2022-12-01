West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

T traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 499,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,790,144. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

