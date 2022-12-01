West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 40.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in S&P Global by 28.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $10.00 on Thursday, reaching $362.80. 73,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.64 and a 200 day moving average of $342.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.44.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

