West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.08. 237,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

