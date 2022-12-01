West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,778. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.