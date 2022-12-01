Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIAGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

WIA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 93,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $247,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

