WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $43.42 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $43.42 million and $708,365.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00451996 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00033840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018845 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001152 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.