WINkLink One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.06 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $86.97 million and $25.06 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009138 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $24,230,485.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

