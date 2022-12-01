Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.35 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.52 ($0.08). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 340,124 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.32. The stock has a market cap of £12.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

