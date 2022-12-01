Wojak Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,707.45 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $203.74 million and $19,707.45 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

