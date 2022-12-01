Wolfe Research Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $14.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

HBAN opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

