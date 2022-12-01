WOO Network (WOO) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $149.43 million and $13.89 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network's total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,801,995 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

