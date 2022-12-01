Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Down 0.7%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 2,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Woolworths Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Woolworths Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.